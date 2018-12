Miss Universe 2018 contestants (Front row) Miss Spain Angela Ponce (L), Miss Jamaica Emily Sara-Claire Maddison (C-L), Miss Dominican Republic Aldy Bernard (C-R) and Miss Ukraine Karina Zhosan (R) and (Back row), Miss Colombia Valeria Morales (L), Miss Argentina Agustina Pivowarchuk (C-L) and Miss Egypt Nariman Khaled (R) pose for pictures with members of the Best Buddies, the world's largest organization for to ending the isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Universe 2018 contestants (Front row) Miss Canada Marta Stepien (2-L) and Miss Spain Angela Ponce (R) and (Back row), Miss Finland Alina Voronkova (2-L) and Miss Colombia Valeria Morales (2-R), pose for pictures with members of the Best Buddies, the world's largest organization for to ending the isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the first transgender woman who take part in the international beauty contest, (2-R) pose for pictures with a member of the Best Buddies, the world's largest organization for to ending the isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Universe 2018 contestants Miss Chile Andrea Diaz (L) and Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the first transgender woman who take part in the international beauty contest, (2-R) take part with the members in Thailand of the Best Buddies, the world's largest organization for to ending the isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), to enjoy with arts for friendship during a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Spain, the first transgender Miss Universe finalist, underlined the high rates of suicide in the trans community all over the world and said her achievement would motivate many to continue to live.

Angela Ponce, who was busy attending charity events on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Miss Universe 2018 pageant to be held in Bangkok on Dec. 17, said being in the final round of the contest had given her a voice.