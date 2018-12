Members of the transgender community and transgender rights activists hold placards as they protest against the transgender persons bill in New Delhi, India, Dec.28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A transgender rights activist dances during a protest against the transgender persons bill in New Delhi, India, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Members of the transgender community and transgender rights activists shout slogans during a protest against the transgender persons bill in New Delhi, India, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A transgender rights activist takes part in a protest against the transgender persons bill in New Delhi, India, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A transgender rights activist gestures during a protest against the transgender persons bill, in New Delhi, India, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

The transgender community in India, which faces discrimination despite being part of the country's society and culture since ancient times, is up in arms against a bill that seeks to protect their rights and reduce stigma about their identities.

They say the legislation, which is yet to be cleared by the upper house of Indian parliament, is discriminatory and regressive.