The president of Transparency International, Delia Ferreira, on Thursday urged breaking "the cycle of impunity" to be able to rein in corruption, one of the issues discussed on the final day of the Economic Forum for Latin America being held in Sao Paulo.

Ferreira said that ending financing of politicians by private businesses is one of the first measures that must be implemented to halt the "entry of corruption" and the "anticipated purchasing of favors" in politics.