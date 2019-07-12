EFEBy Rocio Otoya Sydney, Australia

Waves of tourists trying to scale the peak of Australia's sacred indigenous site of Uluru, and the trash and waste they leave in their wake, has caused a sustainability crisis in the popular tourist spot.

Uluru, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and sacred to the Pitjantjatjara Anangu aboriginal people of the area, is a giant 348-meter (1,142 feet) high sandstone monolith with a total circumference of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) in the middle of the Australian outback and inside the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.