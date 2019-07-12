Aboriginal women performing a traditional dance at a cultural event near Uluru, also known as Ayres Rock, in the Northern Territory, Australia, Oct. 25, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of a climbing trail on Uluru in the Northern Territory, Australia, Feb. 10, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL MILLER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT NO ARCHIVING

A general view of the massive sandstone monolith Uluru, also known as Ayres Rock, pictured in afternoon light, in the Northern Territory, Australia, Oct. 24, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tourists take photos of the massive sandstone monolith Uluru, also known as Ayres Rock, in the Northern Territory, Australia, Oct. 24, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Waves of tourists trying to scale the peak of Australia's sacred indigenous site of Uluru, and the trash and waste they leave in their wake, has caused a sustainability crisis in the popular tourist spot.

Uluru, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and sacred to the Pitjantjatjara Anangu aboriginal people of the area, is a giant 348-meter (1,142 feet) high sandstone monolith with a total circumference of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) in the middle of the Australian outback and inside the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.