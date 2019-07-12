Waves of tourists trying to scale the peak of Australia's sacred indigenous site of Uluru, and the trash and waste they leave in their wake, has caused a sustainability crisis in the popular tourist spot.
Uluru, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and sacred to the Pitjantjatjara Anangu aboriginal people of the area, is a giant 348-meter (1,142 feet) high sandstone monolith with a total circumference of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) in the middle of the Australian outback and inside the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.