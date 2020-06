A man is silhouetted between the Singapore Airlines logo on airplane tailfins at the Changi Airport in Singapore, 23 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore and China on Monday began a "travel bubble" between the two countries with the aim to resume economic activity after containing the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to a bilateral agreement signed in late May, citizens of both countries will be able to resume official travel and essential services between the city-state and six Chinese cities such as Shanghai and Guangdong from Monday, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement. EFE-EPA