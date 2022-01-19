The treason trial of Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha resumed on Wednesday after a two-year delay due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
Kem Sokha appeared in Phnom Penh Municipal Court for the first time since March 2020.
Kem Sokha (C), former leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), departs from his home for the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
