Witness Donald Williams (L), who was heard in bystander video telling police to check George Floyd's pulse while Officer Derek Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck, leaves the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of opening statements for Chauvin's murder trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 29 March 2021. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

The second day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering George Floyd last May, heated up on Tuesday with the testimony of several eyewitnesses to the man's death.