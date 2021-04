Members of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH) demonstrate outside the Supreme Court of Justice where the trial of Roberto David Castillo, alleged mastermind of the murder of Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres, on March 2016, appears before a sentencing court submitted to an oral and public trial in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 06 April 2021. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Bertha Zuniga (C), daughter of the murdered Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres walks past members of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH) who demonstrate outside the Supreme Court of Justice where the trial of Roberto David Castillo, alleged mastermind of the murder of Berta Caceres, on March 2016, appears before a sentencing court submitted to an oral and public trial in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 06 April 2021. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Members of the Latin American Network of Women Defenders of Social and Environmental Rights pay tribute to Honduran activist killed Berta Caceres, at a square of San Salvador, El Salvador, 26 April 2016. Demonstrators asked for justice in the case of Caceres, assassinated last 03 March in Honduras. EPA/Oscar Rivera

The trial of an alleged mastermind behind the 2016 murder of award-winning environmentalist Berta Cáceres began in Honduras on Tuesday.

Cáceres, a winner of the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize, was shot dead in her La Esperanza home by armed intruders five years ago. Her Mexican friend Gustavo Castro was also shot but played dead and survived. EFE-EPA