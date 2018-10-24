Venkateswari Alagendra (R) and Saraswathy Devi (L) lawyers for Chilean Felipe Osiadacz and Fernando Candia, who facing the death penalty in Malaysia for allegedly murdering a man in a hotel speak to media at Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The trial of two Chileans for murder in Malaysia will continue in November, a court ordered on Wednesday, after prosecutors failed to respond to a proposal to reduce the charges.

In Malaysia, murder is punishable by death.