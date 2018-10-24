The trial of two Chileans for murder in Malaysia will continue in November, a court ordered on Wednesday, after prosecutors failed to respond to a proposal to reduce the charges.
In Malaysia, murder is punishable by death.
Venkateswari Alagendra (R) and Saraswathy Devi (L) lawyers for Chilean Felipe Osiadacz and Fernando Candia, who facing the death penalty in Malaysia for allegedly murdering a man in a hotel speak to media at Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL
