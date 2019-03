Accused Alaa S. (C) of Syria sits between a translator (L) and his lawyer Ricarda Lang (R) in the courtroom prior to the trial in the higher regional court in Dresden, Germany, March 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A judicial officer leads the accused Alaa S. (2-L) of Syria into the courtroom prior to the trial in the higher regional court in Dresden, Germany, March 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A Syrian man went on trial Monday over an alleged knife killing that triggered racist street riots the eastern German city of Chemnitz.

The trail of the suspect, named by the court as 23-year-old Alaa Sheikhi, had to be held in the city of Dresden, the capital of the eastern state of Saxony, for security reasons after assaults on migrants and far-right riots were reported in Chemnitz following the victim's death.