The trial of a pair of detained Reuters journalists, accused of violating the Official Secrets Act, on Monday wrapped up in Myanmar's former capital of Yangon.

Police escorted Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo from the courthouse following the final arguments in their trial, with Wa Lone giving the thumbs up to media personnel and others gathered nearby, an efe-epa journalist reports.