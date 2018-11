Pro-democracy protesters flash lights outside the Hong Kong government headquarters, on the second day of the mass civil disobedience campaign Occupy Hong Kong, Admiralty, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 29, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Occupy Central activists (L-R) Eason Chung Yiu-wah, Tommy Cheung Sau-yin, former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Wing-tat, Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, Benny Tai, Dr. Chan Kin-man, Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan, Shiu Ka-chun, and League of Social Democrats vice-chairman Raphael Wong Ho-ming, prepare to enter court on public nuisance charges in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Occupy Central activist Dr. Chan Kin-man (C) prepares to enter court on public nuisance charges in Hong Kong, China, Nov 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A trial against nine leaders of the so-called Umbrella Revolution, which mobilized thousands of people in 2014 to demand democracy in Hong Kong, began Monday amid a strong presence of media and supporters gathered outside the court.

The “Umbrella Nine” - Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man, Chu Yiu-ming, Tanya Chan, Shiu Ka-chun, Raphael Wong, Tommy Cheung, Eason Chung and Lee Wing-tat - are being tried at the West Kowloon court for their role in the protests.