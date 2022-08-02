A Russian court on Tuesday resumed the trial of United States basketball player Brittney Griner over drug possession and smuggling.
Trial of US basketball player Griner resumes in Moscow
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
US basketball player Brittney Griner (R) stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in the Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL