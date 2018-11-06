Former SS concentration camp guard Johann R. (C) with his attorneys during his trial at the Regional Court in Münster, Germany, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/POOL

A court in western Germany on Tuesday launched the trial of a former member of the Nazi elite paramilitary corps for his alleged complicity in hundreds of deaths at a concentration camp in Poland during World War II.

The defendant, identified only as Johann R., was born in what is now Romania and has admitted having worked as a prison guard belonging to the "Schutzstaffel" (commonly known as the SS) at the Stutthof concentration camp – located near the northern Polish port city of Gdansk – between 1942-45, although he denied having any knowledge of the innumerable murders committed there.