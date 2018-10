Thousands of people from tribal communities took to the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday to demand ownership of the forest lands they have been living on for three generations in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

"We are protesting because the government is not giving us the land we are occupying. We are demanding the papers for the land," said Ranjit Gavit, District Secretary of the organization, Satyashodhak Gramin Kashtakari Sabha, for the Nandurbar District, where the land is located.