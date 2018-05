Rainer Hagenbush (L) participates in a night bike tour to pay tribute to his brother Holger Franz Hagenbush and Crzysztof Chmielewski, who were murdered while cycling in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

Dozens of people participate in a night bike tour to pay tribute to Holger Franz Hagenbush and Crzysztof Chmielewski, who were murdered while cycling in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

Candles are lit to pay tribute to Holger Franz Hagenbush and Crzysztof Chmielewski, who were murdered while cycling in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

A bike tour was carried out Friday night and candles were lit in San Cristobal de las Casas's main square to pay tribute to two European cyclists who were murdered in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The bike tour around San Cristobal was headed by family members of Holger Franz Hagenbush, from Germany, who was murdered along with Polish national Crzysztof Chmielewski, and ended at the main square, where flowers were laid and candles lit to honor the two victims.