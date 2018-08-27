Vietnam Veteran and POW/MIA/KIA honor guard commander David Carrasco, of Phoenix, takes a break while standing vigil in the heat in front of the mortuary where late the Sen. John McCain's body was taken after his death, in Sedona, Arizona, 26 August 2018. EFE/EPA/RICK D'ELIA

The tributes for the late Republican senator, and former presidential candidate, John McCain continued to pour in on Sunday from around the country, while President Donald Trump continued to stand by his short initial Twitter reaction to the death from brain cancer of the Arizona lawmaker, one of his political enemies.

The news of McCain's death dominated the front pages of US dailies and sparked hundreds of public reactions and messages around the country and the world, while his family moved ahead with preparations for funeral services that will take place in the coming days.