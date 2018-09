Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV leaves in a van the Senate building after a court deferred issuing an arrest warrant against the former military mutiny leader in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (C) gestures to the media after leaving the Senate building after a court deferred issuing an arrest warrant against the former military mutiny leader in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV leaves his office at the Senate building after a court deferred issuing an arrest warrant against the former military mutiny leader in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippines senator Antonio Trillanes on Saturday morning left the Senate in Manila where he had been holed up for almost a month to avoid arrest.

At Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 148, a judge on Friday deferred a decision on a Department of Justice request to issue an arrest warrant and a Hold Departure Order against Trillanes so a hearing could be held on Oct. 5 for both parties to present evidence.