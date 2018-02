Jamaican ex-sprinter Usain Bolt (R) dances at the Tribe Ignite party, held as part of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival celebrations, in Hasely Crawford State, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Feb. 8, 2018. Bolt is one of the greatest athletes in Olympic history with eight gold medals. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DE SILVA

Jamaican ex-sprinter Usain Bolt (C) dances at the Tribe Ignite party, held as part of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival celebrations, in Hasely Crawford State, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on Feb. 8, 2018. Bolt is one of the greatest athletes in Olympic history with eight gold medals. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DE SILVA

Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday detained a group of people who allegedly were planning to carry out terrorist attacks during Carnival, which will be held next week.

Even so, the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office warned on its Web site that a terrorist attack on the Caribbean island remains highly likely.