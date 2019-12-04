Harvard Law School Prof. Noah Feldman (R); Stanford Law School Prof. Pamela Karlan (C-R); University of North Carolina School of Law Prof. Michael Gerhardt (C-L); and George Washington University Law School Prof. Jonathan Turley (L) testify before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, on 04 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

Harvard Law School Prof. Noah Feldman (L); Stanford Law School Prof. Pamela Karlan (C-L); University of North Carolina School of Law Prof. Michael Gerhardt (C-R); and George Washington University Law School Prof. Jonathan Turley (R) are sworn in before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, on 04 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK LESSER / POOL

Three prominent experts on constitutional law, called to testify by Democrats before Congress on Wednesday, told the House Judiciary Committee that President Donald Trump abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son for possible corruption in that country.

"On the basis of the testimony and evidence before the House, President Trump has committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency," Harvard University law professor Noah Feldman said.