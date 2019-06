German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) poses with participants during an award ceremony for the winners of the competition 'startsocial 2018/20219' in Berlin, Germany, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Former Social Democratic Party (SPD) chairwoman Andrea Nahles leaves after attending an executive board meeting of the SPD in the headquarters in Berlin, Germany, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Following the resignation of the leader of the German Social Democratic Party, Andrea Nahles, after barely 13 months in office, a trio formed by two heads of government and a president of the regional party will take on the interim presidency of the party.

The resignation was a setback for the Christian Democrats, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, who governs in coalition with the SPD as a junior partner.