Vehicles and militants, reportedly from the Misrata militia, gathering to join Tripoli forces, in Tripoli, Libya, Apr. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Forces loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Sunday intensified their military offensive on the capital of Tripoli as they carried out bombings that left an unknown number of victims in the southern districts and threaten to create a bloodbath.

The attacks, concentrated near the long-paralyzed international airport and the area of Suq al-Khamis, prompted the United Nations to call for a ceasefire so the wounded can be evacuated.