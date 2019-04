Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) meeting with Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar (L) in the presence of head of Egyptian Intelligence Abbas Kamel (R), in Cairo, Egypt, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

Militants, reportedly from the Misrata militia, prepare ammunition before heading to the frontline to join forces loyal to the UN-backed unity government, in Tripoli, Libya, April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Forces loyal to the government in Tripoli on Sunday downed a military plane belonging to the troops of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, a security official told EFE.

The warplane was shot down while flying over the southern part of Tripoli in an effort to get past the areas of Wed al Rabie and Kasr Ben Ghashir, where the forces loyal to the government backed by the United Nations attacked it.