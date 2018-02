The Brazilian army carried out an operation in a jail after a riot on Sunday left three inmates wounded and 18 hostages released in Japeri, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian troops on Wednesday entered a prison in Rio de Janeiro state that was the scene last weekend of a riot, authorities said.

Roughly 250 troops participated in the joint operation with prison service officers at Milton Dias Moreira prison, located north of Rio de Janeiro city in one of the state's most violent areas.