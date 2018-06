Tropical Storm Bud is slowly approaching the western Mexican state of Baja California Sur, bringing heavy rains to several parts of the country, the National Weather Service (SMN) reported Thursday.

In its 7:15 am report, the SMN said that Bud is located 170 kilometers (106 miles) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur, and is moving north-northwest at 11 kph (6.8 mph).