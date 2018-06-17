Tropical Storm Carlotta is hovering near the coast of the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, and although it has not moved over land yet it is bringing heavy rains that are keeping nine of the country's states on alert, the National Weather Service (SMN) said Sunday.

"Tropical Storm Carlotta is disorganized over the Guerrero coastline, located to the south of the town of Petatlan. Its cloud bands are generating strong storms with intense areas in the southern, central and western states of Mexico," said the SMN.