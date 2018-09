A handout photo of a satalite image made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall on the border of the US states Alabama and Mississippi on 04 September 2018 (issued 05 September 2018). EPA-EFE/NASA

Tropical storm Gordon made landfall in the southern United States on Tuesday night.

The eye of the storm was about 55 kilometers (34 miles) southeast of the town of Mobile, Alabama, bringing winds of approximately 110 kilometers (68.3 miles) per hour and heavy rainfall, according to the US National Hurricane Center.