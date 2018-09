Photograph provided by the National Hurricane Center showing five-day forecast on Tropical Storm Gordon in the Gulf of Mexico in Miami, Florida, Sept 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CNH

Tropical Storm Gordon, which took shape over the Florida Cays, has spread across Florida with rainfall and gusty winds, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday.

As of 9:00 pm GMT, the storm is traveling at 28 kph (17.4 mph) and is expected to grow stronger with the possibility of becoming a hurricane within the next 36 hours, when it hits land along the central Gulf coast.