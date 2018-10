The sunset illuminates clouds near the city of Ensenada in the state of Baja California, Mexico, 01 October 2018. Authorities in Baja California declared a state of emergency on 11 October ahead of tropical storm Sergio. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Tropical storm Sergio is some 290 kilometers (180 miles) away from Punta Abreojos on the western coast of Baja California Sur and is approaching at a speed of 37 kilometers per hour, Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN) said Thursday.

In SMN's 10 pm forecast, it reported that Sergio is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm with sustained winds up to 95km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h and would reach Guaymas Sonora as tropical depression.