Supporters of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, remain camped to protest in support of the Government, at the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Trucker supporters of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro blocked roads around the country Wednesday to demand the dismissal of the Supreme Court judges, the same demand as the previous day's massive far-right protests.

According to the Highway Police, the blockades occurred in at least 14 of the 27 states of the country and the protesters, in addition to demanding the removal of the 11 magistrates, also demanded in some cases for the "dissolution" of Congress and a reduction in fuel prices.