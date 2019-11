Private motorists join Chilean truckers in a protest against road tolls in Santiago on Wednesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Chilean truckers unhappy with high road tolls stage a slow-down on a main highway in Santiago on Wednesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Chilean truckers demanding lower road tolls bring traffic to a crawl on a major highway in Santiago on Wednesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Scores of Chilean truck drivers unhappy about highway tolls slowed traffic to a crawl Wednesday on several major routes in this capital.

The mobilization was organized by the No+TAG group, which takes its name from the transponder, known as a TAG, that motorists must install in their vehicles to drive on Santiago's privately operated toll roads.