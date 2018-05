Brazilians are attempting to return to normal on the sixth day of a truck drivers' strike, after the government mobilized the army and police to clear roads blocked by some of the truckers, who are protesting against high fuel prices.

Some 132 blockages had already been cleared by Saturday morning, 12 hours after President Michel Temer ordered the armed forces to clear the roads, although at least 387 blockages were still impeding traffic, according to official figures.