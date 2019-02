Members of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stand guard on the outskirts of Baghuz town eastern Syria, on Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Members of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stand guard next to a temporary camp to receive the displaced people on the outskirts of Baghuz town eastern Syria, on Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

A convoy of trucks carrying civilians left the Islamic State terror organization's last stronghold in eastern Syria on Wednesday, EFE was able to confirm.

At least 30 trucks, with mostly women and children on board, left the town of Baghuz, the only area still under the terror group's control in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, near the Iraqi border.