Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks prior to a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Toronto, Canada, Sep 18 (efe-epa).– Canada’s prime minister apologized Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a party in 2001, after a yearbook photo was published of the incident a month before the country's general election.

The image was revealed by TIME magazine, which led Trudeau to acknowledge that the photograph was taken in 2001 when he was dressed as Aladdin for an Arabian Nights-themed gala at a prestigious private school in Vancouver where he was a teacher. EFE-EPA