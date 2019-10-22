Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau casts his vote with his family Sophie Gregoire (L) his daughter Ella Grace (C) and his sons Xavier (R) and Hadrien at the polling station during the country's 43rd general election day in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Oct. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

The Canadian prime minister's party is projected to win the federal elections held on Monday, albeit falling short of the absolute majority it secured in the 2015 polls, according to forecasts.

Canadian public broadcaster CBC announced that Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party will secure more seats than the Conservative Party but will have to form a minority government after failing to obtain the minimum 170 lawmakers needed for an absolute majority in the parliament's lower chamber, the House of Commons. EFE-EPA