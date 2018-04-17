President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the two Koreas have his "blessing" to reach a peace agreement putting an end to the state of war that technically has existed between them since the 1953 end of the Korean War, which terminated with a cease-fire that has never been replaced with a formal peace treaty.
Trump made his remark before meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and shortly before the planned April 27 meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.