President Donald Trump waves at the White House before departing for Florida on April 16, 2018, where he is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie wave before departing from Tokyo on April 17, 2018, en route to the US, where the premier will meet with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the two Koreas have his "blessing" to reach a peace agreement putting an end to the state of war that technically has existed between them since the 1953 end of the Korean War, which terminated with a cease-fire that has never been replaced with a formal peace treaty.

Trump made his remark before meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and shortly before the planned April 27 meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.