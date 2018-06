US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media after delivering remarks to the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

(FILE) US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull (L) walk from the stage following a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Forty two percent of Australians consider the president of the United States a critical threat to their country's interests, according to a poll published Wednesday.

The annual poll conducted by the Lowy Institute, which tracks Australians' attitudes towards international affairs, climate change, immigration and democracy, also revealed that 55 percent of the respondents said they trust the United States to "act responsibly in the world," a six-point drop since 2017.