United States President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in the JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, USA, Sep 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE KAUP

Japan's Prime Minister and President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe speaks at his news conference at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Sep 20, 2018 after being re-elected as President of the LDP. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The president of the United States and the prime minister of Japan agreed on Sunday to continue close coordination on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe, who is in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly, spoke at a 2-1/2 hour long dinner at the Trump Tower in New York, the latter told reporters after the meeting.