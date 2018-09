US President Donald Trump listens as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a United Nations' Security Council meeting in New York, United States, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of attempting to meddle in the Nov. 6 congressional elections in the United States in retaliation for the tariffs his administration has imposed on Chinese goods.

"Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election, coming up in November, against my administration," the US president told a United Nations' Security Council meeting centering on the issue of nuclear non-proliferation.