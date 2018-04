President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House in Washington, DC, on April 16, 2018, for an event in Florida. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump on Monday accused Russia and China of devaluing their currencies at a time when the United States was raising interest rates.

"Russia and China are playing the Currency Devaluation game as the U.S. keeps raising interest rates. Not acceptable!" Trump said in a Twitter post.