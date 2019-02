Michael Cohen, former attorney to US President Donald J. Trump, delivers remarks at the Hart Senate Office Building after testifying privately before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remark while participating in a meeting on prescription drug prices with members of his administration and people affected by high healthcare costs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States on Wednesday lashed out at his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who is expected to publicly testify before a Senate panel that the president knew of his election campaign's connections with WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange.

Donald Trump is in Hanoi for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.