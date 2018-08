President Donald Trump's former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, leaves federal court in Manhattan on Aug. 21, 2018, after pleading guilty to several crimes, including campaign finance violations. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, who pled guilty this week to violating election campaign finance rules, of "making up stories" to get a reduced sentence.

"I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. 'Justice' took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to 'break' - make up stories in order to get a 'deal,'" said Trump on his Twitter account.