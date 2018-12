President Donald Trump answers questions from the press before departing the White House on Dec. 8, 2018, for the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia. EFE/EPA/Olivier Douliery / POOL

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused former FBI Director James Comey of lying during his testimony before a congressional committee last week, when the ex-official revealed that the investigation into presumed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was initially focused on four US citizens.

In two tweets, Trump criticized Comey's testimony, the transcription of which was made public Saturday evening and was published on Sunday by several US media outlets.