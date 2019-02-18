US President Donald Trump on Monday accused Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, of planning to take illegal action against him, after former acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, said that in 2017 there were alleged projects afoot to remove the president from office. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump accused on Monday the deputy attorney general of the Justice Department, Rod Rosenstein, of planning to take illegal action against him, after former acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, said that in 2017 there were alleged projects afoot to remove the president from office.

Trump blasted with a series of tweets an interview with McCabe that aired Sunday on CBS News, in which the former Justice Department official said there were conversations about the possibility of Rosenstein secretly recording Trump's words in the White House and so begin an impeachment process.