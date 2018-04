A combo file picture showing US President Donald J. Trump (L) participating in a town hall meeting on the business climate in the United States, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 4, 2017, and FBI Director James Comey (R) testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, May 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States said on Saturday that the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation had broken the law when he leaked classified documents to the press.

Donald Trump fired James Comey in May of last year. In his dismissal letter, Trump said it was because he agreed with a Department of Justice assessment that Comey was unable to effectively lead the FBI.