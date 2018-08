US President Donald J. Trump talks with Mexican President Enrique Pena a Nieto on the phone to announce a trade deal in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2018. EPA/SHAWN THEW

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Alphabet Inc.'s Google search platform of elevating critical news stories about his presidency at the expense of friendly conservative voices, declaring that it is a "very serious situation" that will be addressed, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

On Twitter, the president wrote in a pair of early morning tweets that a search in Google for "Trump News" yielded only "the viewing/reporting of Fake [News] Media."