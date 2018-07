Former US President Barack Obama, seen here, was accused Tuesday by President Donald Trump of awarding US citizenship to 2,500 Iranians during negotiations of the nuclear accord with Iran in 2015, from which Washington withdrew last May. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump accused Tuesday the government of his predecessor, Barack Obama, of awarding US citizenship to 2,500 Iranians during negotiations of the nuclear accord with Iran in 2015, from which Washington withdrew last May.

"Just out that the Obama Administration granted citizenship, during the terrible Iran Deal negotiation, to 2,500 Iranians - including to government officials. How big (and bad) is that?" Trump tweeted.