Photo of victims of alleged chemical attack lie on the ground in rebel-held Douma, Syria, Apr. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emad Aldin

Photo provided on Apr. 8, 2018 of victims of alleged chemical attack lie on the ground in rebel-held Douma, Syria, Apr. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emad Aldin

Photo of victims of alleged chemical attack lie on the ground in rebel-held Douma, Syria, Apr. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emad Aldin

Photo of US President Donald J. Trump at the White House in Washington, United States, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump on Sunday directly accused Russia's Vladimir Putin and the Iranian regime of supporting Bashar al-Assad's government in Saturday's alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma.

"Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria." he posted on his official Twitter account. "Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad."