President Donald Trump and his wife Melania applaud during the welcoming ceremony for Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House on March 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALEX EDELMAN / POOL

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team of having a Democratic bias in a new salvo launched against the officials investigating presumed Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe that has already implicated several people close to the president.

"Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!" wrote Trump on Twitter.