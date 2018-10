A handout photo made available by Broward Sheriff's Office shows a booking photo of Cesar Altieri Sayoc taken in August 2015 (issued Oct. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/Broward Sheriff's Office/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump stops to speak with the news media before boarding Marine One on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

TV news coverage is reflected in the portrait of US President Donald J. Trump prior to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' press conference on the apprehension and arrest of mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The US president on Friday accused the media of using the arrest of one of his apparent supporters in the mail bomb case to "score political points" against him, less than two weeks before the mid-term elections.

At a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump gave a speech in which he praised law enforcement officials for the arrest and talked about “civility” and national unity, before attacking the media and encouraging chants against it.